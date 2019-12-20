Havoc Sign Extra Defender as Sikalis Heads to IR

December 20, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc signed the Danbury Hat Tricks' Lenny Caglianone, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Friday. Caglianone will take Peter Sikalis's spot on the roster as he will spend time on the IR for an upper body injury.

Caglianone finished the 2018-19 season with the Evansville Thunderbolts, seeing action in 8 games after graduating from Westfield State University, where he earned captain honors his senior season.

Caglione then began this season with Evansville before being to traded to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Between the two SPHL teams, he played in six games. After being cut from Roanoke, Caglianone signed with Danbury for two games before being called back up by Huntsville.

