Mayhem Win Third Straight in Shootout Victory over Dawgs

The Mayhem won their third game in a row on Friday night, besting the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs by a 4-3 final in the shootout. It was the team's first shootout victory since April 1st of 2017.

A high-scoring start was on hand Friday night, with three goals beings scored in the first six minutes of play. Alex D'Oliveira scored his first goal with the Mayhem just 99 seconds into the contest, ripping a slap shot from above the left circle. The puck sailed over Ian Sylves' shoulder and into the back of the net, giving the Mayhem an early 1-0 lead.

The visitors had a response less than three minutes later. The puck was flung in front of the Macon crease on a centering attempt, which found Colton Wolter crashing the net. Wolter tallied his team-leading seventh goal of the season to level the score. However, Stephen Pierog struck on a Macon power play with a one-timer from the right circle, regaining Macon's lead. The team maintained a 2-1 advantage heading into the first intermission.

Period two belonged to the Rail Yard Dawgs. The visitors jumped on an opportunity 6:46 into the stanza, as Nikolas Kalpouzos ripped a shot from the slot which was blocked and bounced right to Wolter. Entmaa made a spectacular stick save on The Fairbanks, AK native, but Wolter stayed on the puck and ultimately buried his second goal of the game by jamming it past Entmaa's stick to tie the game 2-2.

Roanoke Captain Travis Armstrong took advantage of a goal-mouth scramble 10:49 into the third period, jamming a loose puck by Entmaa to give the visitors their first lead of the night. However, Macon stayed perfect on the special teams and added a second power play goal to tie the game at 3. Marcus Ortiz ripped a wrist shot by Sylves from the left circle with just under five minutes remaining in regulation. The equalizing goal forced overtime, which yielded no result. A shootout followed.

Both goaltenders held strong in the shootout, stopping the first six shots they faced. However, Danny Cesarz found an opening through Sylves' pads, forcing a must-convert for Roanoke's Jeff Jones. Jones was stopped by Entmaa, who earned his sixth victory of the season.

Entmaa stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced on the night, including all seven in the shootout. Sylves, meanwhile, was charged with his first shootout loss of the season after denying 24 of 27. The Mayhem will host the Birmingham Bulls tomorrow night in the final home game of 2019.

