Late Surge Helps Storm Edge Rivermen, 2-1

Moline, IL - Stephen Gaul and Joe Sova scored less than four minutes apart in the third period to help Quad City rally to beat Peoria, 2-1 on the front end of a home-and-home.

Goaltender Dillon Kelley takes the loss for Peoria in his Rivermen debut, making 23 saves. He was bested by Storm keeper Ryan Mulder, who made 35 saves, including 17 in the second period alone to get the win.

The Rivermen were struck down early, not by a goal, but by a penalty. Defenseman Skyler Smutek was assessed a five minute major and game misconduct for a spearing incident that occurred just 57 seconds into the game. Kelley had to be ready early and often, with the Storm rattling six shots on goal over the Course of their five minute man advantage that would fail to convert.

Later in the period, it was Peoria benefiting from a power play, and less than a minute into the opportunity, Alec Hagaman was fed a pass from defenseman Nick Neville. The Rivermen captain crept to the high slot, shooting one high and past Mulder for the 1-0 lead 9:40 into the first. The goal, Hagaman's fifth, is also the 10th point he has registered against Quad City this season.

Coach Trudel's team put together a solid second period, with numerous scoring chances that were answered by Mulder. After two, Peoria was outshooting the Storm, 29-16, and with a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes, the Rivermen began the third period leading for the 10th time this season. They had won all nine previous situations.

Quad CIty, however, would not go away. After a strong start to the third, Stephen Gaul cashed in to tie the game after Taylor Pryce used one hand to control the puck from behind the net and wrap it towards the crease where Gaul could slam it through Kelley, making it 1-1 over six minutes in. Later, Mitch McPherson would be charged an interference minor. At the 9:37 mark on the power play, Joe Sova drilled a left point slap shot to the top right of the goal, giving the Storm the eventual game winner.

With the win, Quad City improves to 6-10-3, while the Rivermen fall to 13-2-3. The inner-state rivals engage in a rematch back at Carver Arena Saturday Night. Puck drop for Saturday's game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CST. The broadcast of the game can be heard at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/ starting with the pre-game show at 7:00 p.m. CST.

