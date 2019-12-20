Moore Claimed off Waivers

Peoria, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced earlier today that the team has claimed forward Kyle Moore off waivers after being released by the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Moore, 21, began his rookie year with the Fayetteville Marksmen in his home state of North Carolina. Moore scored in his first game of the season for the Marksmen, but was left to Roanoke after four games. The 6'0", 200-pounder then skated in five games with the Rail Yard Dawgs before being left to waivers last week.

Kyle spent his final junior eligible season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where he captained the Corpus Christi IceRays to a playoff berth. In 51 games, Moore netted 21 goals en route to a 44 point campaign. His older brother, Bryan, has played over 200 professional games between the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL). He is currently signed with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

