Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (4-11-2) at Mayhem (5-11-2) - 7:30 PM

December 20, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(4-11-2), 10th SPHL, 10 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(5-11-2), 9th SPHL, 12 Pts

Friday - 7:30 PM

Macon Centreplex - Macon, GA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Brian Hankes| Linesmen: Venance Lorenz, Greg Offerman

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs took the lead on a CJ Stubbs goal in the second period but ultimately were defeated by the Knoxville Ice Bears, 4-3, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Brad Riccardi had two assists and Travis Armstrong and Lincoln Griffin both scored for the Dawgs.

BEHIND MACON'S BENCH: The Mayhem officially removed the interim tag from now head coach Ryan Michel on Thursday, making him the third head coach in franchise history. Michel took over for Leo Thomas, who he had assisted since the 2018-19 season. Thomas was relieved of his duties on November 19 after beginning the season 2-6-2. In his time as interim head coach, Michel is 3-5-0. A former Mayhem defenseman, he played 78 games and had nine goals, 25 assists and was +29 in two seasons with Macon and helped the team win the President's Cup in the 2016-17 season.

BEHIND ROANOKE'S BENCH: The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that former Dawg Cal Miska has been hired to join the hockey staff as an assistant coach. Miska will work home games and practices and thus will not make his debut behind the bench until Saturday night. He played in 16 games for Roanoke during the 2018-19 season and had three goals and two assists. The 25-year-old also spent time with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and FHL's Elmira Enforcers. This is his first professional coaching position but Miska also works as a private skating and skill development coach and has been running hockey skills camps in the offseason for four years.

THE MATCHUP: Friday's game is the second of five between the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Mayhem this season and the final time the Dawgs will make the trip to Middle Georgia in 2019-20. Roanoke beat Macon in a shootout, 4-3, in its first visit on October 25, the third game of the season for both teams. CJ Stubbs netted his first two professional goals in that game. Over their four seasons of existence, the Raul Yard Dawgs have gone 11-9-1 against the Mayhem including a 5-4-1 mark at the Macon Centreplex. The last three games between the Dawgs and Mayhem will all take place in Roanoke.

WHO'S HOT?: Both Mac Jansen and CJ Stubbs are riding five-game point streaks, tied for the longest point streak by a Rail Yard Dawg this season. Stubbs has tallied three goals and seven assists over his last five games after recording two goals and one assist in his first 11. Jansen has three goals and three assists in his past five and has found his stride after missing the first seven games of the season on IR. Jeff Jones is also on a heater- he has points in four of his last five games, a total of three goals and five assists. Jones leads Roanoke in goals (six), assists (nine) and points (15).

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to the Roanoke Valley to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday night. It will be Fayetteville's only game on the weekend. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

