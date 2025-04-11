USHL Alumni: Arsenii Sergeyev Penn State Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm YouTube Video







PSU goalie Arsenii Sergeyev talks about how his work ethic elevated while playing for Tri-City Storm. #USHL

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols in Pivotal Matchup - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.