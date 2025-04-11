USHL Alumni: Arsenii Sergeyev Penn State Hockey Frozen Four Interview
April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm YouTube Video
PSU goalie Arsenii Sergeyev talks about how his work ethic elevated while playing for Tri-City Storm. #USHL
