Tri-City's Pradel, Simpson, Roed Make NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

April 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm goaltender Michal Pradel and forwards Cooper Simpson and Nolan Roed have qualified for NHL Central Scouting's (NHLCS) final rankings.

The rankings, released Tuesday, name the top eligible prospects for this summer's 2025 NHL Entry Draft. NHLCS is a bureau of the National Hockey League.

#1 Michal Pradel/Goaltender (#3 among North American goaltenders)

Joined Tri-City and made USHL debut in February, impressed with 9-4-0 record in 14 starts, alongside .899 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average during regular season

Allowed 3 goals or fewer in 11 of 14 regular season starts

Stopped 34 of 36 (.944) shots in first career USHL playoff appearance Monday at Waterloo

Recorded first career USHL shutout March 29 at Omaha

Placed eighth among international goaltenders in January's NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings

#21 Cooper Simpson/Forward (#74 among North American skaters)

Joined Tri-City in late March after senior season at Shakopee High School (MN), collected seven goals and one assist for eight points in nine regular season games

Ended regular season on five-game goal streak and eight-game point streak, both of which were longest-active among USHL players

Simpson's eight-game point streak was longest by a Storm player in 2024-2025

In 31 games this season at Shakopee High School: 49 goals, 34 assists, 83 points

Named as one of ten finalists for Minnesota's prestigious "Mr. Hockey Award," given annually to most outstanding senior boys hockey player in Minnesota

Placed #67 among North American skaters in January's NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings

Committed to the University of North Dakota

#22 Nolan Roed/Foward (#135 among North American skaters)

Led team in regular season scoring across first full year in USHL during 2024-2025: 27 goals, 33 assists, 60 points

Those 60 points ranked seventh among all USHL players

Topped all USHL players with seven shorthanded goals during regular season

Improved from #148 ranking among North American skaters in January's NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings

Compiled career-high seven-game point streak between November 29 - December 27, 2024 (4-9-13 during streak)

Registered five-point game on November 22 against Fargo (three goals, two assists), the most points put up by a Storm player in one game this season

November 22 was also Roed's first career hat trick. The natural hat trick came within an approximately seven-minute span during the third period, helping Tri-City overcome a 3-0 deficit. The Storm won the game in overtime, 6-5

Committed to St. Cloud State University

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Tri-City continues playoff action tonight at Waterloo with game two of a 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs Western Conference First Round series. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. The Black Hawks lead the best-of-three set 1-0. Tuesday's contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.