Four Ranked NHL Prospects on Black Hawks

April 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Defenseman Brady Peddle led a group of four current Waterloo Black Hawks listed Tuesday among NHL Central Scouting's best prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Peddle placed 86th on the roster of North American skaters eligible to be chosen this summer. Alex Misiak (92nd) and Brendan McMorrow (144th) were also well-regarded, and Kam Hendrickson was slotted 21st on a separate ranking of North American goalies. The NHL Draft will be June 27th and 28th in Los Angeles.

Peddle was one of just three Black Hawks to appear in every game during the 2024/25 regular season. The Michigan State recruit notched three goals and seven assists. Peddle also posted a +12 plus/minus differential, which tied for fifth among Waterloo skaters and tied for sixth across the USHL's 2024/25 rookie class at all positions. Two of Peddle's three goals were game winners - both against the Des Moines Buccaneers - on January 31st and February 14th.

Tuesday's release was Misiak's debut on the North American rankings. He had placed 16th among International prospects in January's midterms. Arriving in Waterloo shortly before that report, Misiak played in 28 USHL contests, posting seven goals and 11 assists. He has joined Slovakia's National Under 18 Team for the IIHF World Under 18 Championships in Texas, which will begin next week.

McMorrow was Waterloo's leading goal scorer, with 24 during the regular season. He added 18 assists for 42 total points. The future Denver Pioneer was particularly productive on the power play, recording 14 goals, which tied for second in the USHL. McMorrow also scored at clutch moments; his six game-winning goals tied for second in the league, and included an overtime winner against the Fargo Force on December 29th. He was one of four Black Hawks with a hat trick this season, celebrating that three-goal night on March 7th when Waterloo visited the Tri-City Storm. On Monday during the Hawks' playoff opener against Tri-City, McMorrow recorded the decisive score in a 2-1 win, pushing Waterloo ahead with just over six minutes remaining.

In goal, Hendrickson won 10 of his 17 appearances after being traded from the Omaha Lancers near midseason. As a Black Hawk, the future Connecticut Huskies netminder went 10-6-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average. Including the portion of the season Hendrickson spent with the Lancers, his overall goals-against mark (2.63) placed sixth in the USHL. His .899 save percentage tied for ninth in the league.

During the 2024 NHL Draft, two former Waterloo skaters were selected: John Mustard (Chicago Blackhawks, 3rd Round) and Patrick Geary (Buffalo Sabres, 6th Round). So far during the current NHL season, a pair of Hawks have made their NHL debuts - Max Sasson (Vancouver Canucks) and Sam Rinzel (Chicago) - while a total of 13 Waterloo alumni have skated in at least one NHL contest.

