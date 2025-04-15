Four Lumberjacks Named in NHL Central Scouting Central Rankings

April 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

NEW YORK, NY - Tuesday morning, the NHL Central Scouting Department released its final rankings for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Among those listed are four Lumberjacks featuring three skaters and a goaltender. The NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles, CA.

#35 - Ivan Ryabkin

Maybe the most polarizing prospect in the draft, Ryabkin set scoring records last season in the MHL (Russia) before joining the Lumberjacks in January of this year. His production hasn't slowed, finishing the regular season with 30 points in 27 games played.

What's more impressive is Ryabkin's ability to affect the game without the puck. At 5'11, 201 pounds, Ryabkin uses his size to dominate the game. Whether it be in net-front position battles or a heavy hit in open ice he finds a way to assert his dominance.

#36 - Vaclav Nestrasil

Just one spot behind his teammate, Nestrasil has watched his draft stock rise throughout the season. Originally graded a "W" for watchlist in the preliminary rankings back in October Nestrasil was upgraded to a second round projection in the midterm rankings at #46.

Now, in the post-season, Nestrasil has seen his name jump another ten spots to #36 and is showing why teams should consider him a first-round talent. Standing 6'5, Nestrasil is one of the tallest players in the draft, yet also one of the smoothest in the offensive zone. His 42 points (19g, 23a) in the regular season ranked 5th on the Lumberjacks.

Last night in game 1 of the Clark Cup Playoffs, Nestrasil made an impact with the game-winning goal with just over a minute to play in regulation.

#188 - Luka Radivojevic

We're not really sure what to say about this one. Radivojevic joined the Lumberjacks early in the season after coming to Muskegon from the SHL (Sweden). Since his arrival, he has been a large part of the team's success on the back end of the ice while also recording 22 points in 38 games as a defenseman.

A mid-season break from USHL competition, Radivojevic played in the 2025 World Junior Championships for his home country, Slovakia, where he was named a top 3 player in the tournament for his team.

Simply put, if a team waits to take Radivojevic at #188 (6th round), they will be about five rounds too late.

#32 (Goalies) - Samuel Doyon-Cataquiz

Selected by the Lumberjacks in the 2023 USHL draft, Doyon-Cataquiz has spent the past few seasons playing prep school hockey on the East Coast. This season with the Bishop Kearney Selects 18U AAA team, he recorded a 28-14-0 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average.

After what's been an exciting year for goalies in Muskegon, Doyon-Cataquiz is preparing to make the jump to the USHL next season and can do so with an NHL logo next to his name on the line chart.

