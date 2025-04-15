Hawks Take Playoff Opener

April 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored in the second and third periods, producing just enough offense to claim Monday's playoff opener at Young Arena against the Tri-City Storm.

The win moves Waterloo within a victory of advancing to the United States Hockey League Western Conference Semifinals. The Sioux Falls Stampede will host the initial games of that series later this week.

Both goalies were sharp on Monday. Waterloo's Carter Casey earned the win with 23 saves, including all 16 shots he faced in the second and third periods. Tri-City's Michal Pradel was the busier netminder, stopping 34 shots. Waterloo fired at least 11 shots his way in each period.

The Storm looked like they had taken a 1-0 lead 6:23 into the game, but Cooper Simpson's two-on-one goal was disallowed when the officials reviewed the moments preceding the rush and called a high-sticking penalty on Cole Ward.

Nonetheless, Tri-City did take a 1-0 lead to intermission. At 17:05, Landon Fandel banked a long stretch pass to Carmelo Crandell. The veteran Storm forward moved in through the left circle and scored on a shot inside the opposite post.

Waterloo tied the game in the latter half of the second period. During the shift after a successful penalty kill, Ryan Whiterabbit was deep in the Storm zone. He dropped a feed back to Bradley Walker, and the big forward sent a shot into the net with a friendly bounce off a defender at 13:27.

The Hawks took the lead with Brendan McMorrow's decisive goal at 13:57 of the third. Hunter Ramos carried the puck across the blue line before making a drop pass. McMorrow received the puck before slinging a shot to the top corner from just above the left dot.

Game Two between the Black Hawks and Storm is Tuesday evening at 6:05 p.m. Most seats are $5 and can be ordered from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Tri-City 1 0 0 - 1

Waterloo 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Tri-City, Crandell 1 (Fandel, Jenson), 17:05. Penalties-Ward Tc (high sticking dbl minor), 6:23; Ramos Wat (holding), 6:47.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Walker 1 (Whiterabbit, Morich), 13:27. Penalties-Mallgrave Wat (tripping), 10:53; Hjelm Tc (cross checking), 13:43.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, McMorrow 1 (Ramos), 13:57. Penalties-Bonkowski Tc (holding), 5:52.

Shots on Goal-Tri-City 8-8-8-24. Waterloo 11-14-11-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 0 / 1; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Tri-City, Pradel (36 shots-34 saves). Waterloo, Casey (24 shots-23 saves).

A-1,860

