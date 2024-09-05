Dan Hoehne Named Goaltending Coach

September 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, NE. - The Tri-City Storm has named Dan Hoehne the team's Goaltending Coach ahead of the organization's 25th Anniversary Season.

Dan Hoehne, 41, of Duluth, Minnesota, has served as the Goaltending Coach for the Chippewa Steel (North American Hockey League, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin) since 2022. Prior to his time with the Steel, Hoehne was an Assistant Coach for Chanhassen High School in Chanhassen Minnesota from 2016 to 2021. He earned the starting goaltending job at Duluth East High School during his second season, and set a school record of sixty wins over the next three seasons. Hoehne made the All-State Tournament team in 2000, and was the 2000 Northland Goaltender of the Year. He made his USHL debut with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders during the 2000-2001 regular season. Hoehne finished his junior hockey career with the Borderland Thunder (Superior International Junior Hockey League, Fort Frances, Ontario). He was named the 2003 SIJHL Goaltender of the Year, and was named the MVP of the league's All-Star Game in 2003 and 2004. Hoehne was a member of the Thunder's SIJHL Championship team during the 2002-2003 season.

"Dan is a great goalie coach with years of coaching and working with high-level goalies. He is a true pro, and we are excited to add him to our staff."- Head Coach Mark Abalan

