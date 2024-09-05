Hawks Add Experienced Crease Coach

September 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Veteran goaltending coach Elliott Hogue has joined the Waterloo Black Hawks coaching staff ahead of the 2024/25 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Hogue has spent more than 15 seasons as an assistant coach, goaltending coach, consultant, and scout across the North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and USHL.

"The Black Hawks organization is excited to welcome Elliott, and we look forward to bringing his voice and perspective to our goalies," said Waterloo General Manager Bryn Chyzyk. "Goaltenders develop on a unique timeline and require special insights, and Elliott is well-positioned to help our goalies get to where they want to be."

Renowned for his expertise in goaltending development, Hogue also currently works with numerous collegiate and professional goaltenders through his business, Hogue Consulting Services. His clientele ranges from youth players to the National Team Development Program to the National Hockey League and everywhere in between.

Hogue will oversee all Black Hawks goaltenders and be responsible for their on- and off-ice development and preparation.

The former netminder grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where he played youth and AAA hockey. After that, Hogue spent five seasons playing junior hockey across the United States and Canada. He played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls before beginning his coaching career.

Hogue resides in the Twin Cities.

The Black Hawks open the 2024/25 season at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on Saturday, September 21st against the Chicago Steel. One week later, Waterloo's first game at Young Arena will be against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Tickets for the 2024/25 home schedule are on sale now from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office and via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

