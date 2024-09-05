Kostadinski Makes Commitment to Boston College

September 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Kristian Kostadinski has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at Boston College.

Kostadinski is set to begin his debut USHL season with the Fighting Saints, towering over opponents at 6-6 and 220 points. The Göteborg, Sweden native comes to Dubuque after becoming a Boston Bruins 7th round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"We are excited for Kristian," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "Boston College will be getting an elite person first and foremost. He is an everyday player that works extremely hard at his craft. He sets the tone for everyone around him."

Kostadinski's brings leadership ability to Dubuque after serving last season as the captain for the Frölunda HC J20 team in Sweden. Last season, Kostadinski skated in 46 games, logging three goals and 18 points. At Boston College, Kostadinski will skate for former Saints head coach Greg Brown.

"The fans in Dubuque are going to love watching him compete this season," Edwards added.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.