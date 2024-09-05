Matt Barry Named Assistant Coach

KEARNEY, NE. - The Tri-City Storm has named Matt Barry an Assistant Coach ahead of the organization's 25th Anniversary Season. Barry joins Head Coach Mark Abalan's inaugural coaching staff following a professional, collegiate, and junior hockey career.

Matt Barry, 27, from Naperville, Illinois, begins his coaching career with the Storm after skating in forty-seven games last season for the Glasgow Clan (EIHL, Glasgow, Scotland). Barry scored ten goals and notched twenty-one assists for thirty-one total points. He spent the 2022-2023 season in Germany with the Rostock Piranhas (Oberliga, Rostock, Germany). Barry scored twenty-three goals and recorded forty-eight assists for seventy-one total points in forty-two games played for the Piranhas. His forty-eight assists led all Rostock players for the 2022-2023 season. Barry made his professional debut on Thursday, March 24th, 2022, for the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL, Orlando, Florida) in a 4-3 overtime victory on home ice over the Florida Everblades (ECHL, Estero, Florida). He played his final three years of college hockey for Miami University (NCAA DI, Oxford, Ohio) after beginning his collegiate hockey career at College of the Holy Cross (NCAA D1, Worcester, Massachusetts). Barry scored seventeen goals and recorded forty-five assists for sixty-two total points in ninety-one career collegiate games. He appeared in fifty-seven regular season games during the 2017-2018 season for the Youngstown Phantoms before his collegiate career. Barry scored seventeen goals and notched thirty-seven assists for fifty-four total points for the Phantoms. His fifty-four points led all Youngstown players during the 2017-2018 season. He made his USHL debut on Saturday, October 7th, 2017, in the Phantom's 4-2 home loss to the Central Illinois Flying Aces (defunct). Barry netted his first career USHL goal on Friday, October 13th, 2017, in Youngstown's 3-2 overtime road win over the Fargo Force. He scored four goals and recorded ten assists in eleven postseason games played for the Phantoms during the organization's run to the Clark Cup Finals in the 2018 Playoffs.

"Being an assistant coach for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL is a true privilege. We have an incredible staff, and I am excited to learn from them, as well as from our remarkable group of young men. Every day is an opportunity to grow, both as players, individuals, and for me, as a coach. The people of Kearney, NE have been amazing to me, and I am excited to continue to build relationships in the community." - Assistant Coach Matt Barry

"We are excited to add Matt to our Storm family. Matt has great experiences as a player, and will be a huge asset to our players." - Head Coach Mark Abalan

