Kevin Clark Named Player Development Coach

KEARNEY, NE. - The Tri-City Storm has named Kevin Clark the team's Player Development Coach ahead of the organization's 25th Anniversary Season. Clark joins Head Coach Mark Abalan's inaugural coaching staff following a professional, collegiate, and junior hockey career.

Kevin Clark, 36, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, begins his coaching career with the Storm after skating in forty-nine games last season for Düsseldorfer EG (Deutsche Eishockey Liga, Düsseldorf, Germany). Clark scored thirteen goals and notched eight assists for twenty-one total points. His European professional hockey career began during the 2012-2013 season with Krefeld Pinguine (Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2, Krefeld, Germany). In addition to his time with Düsseldorfer EG and Krefeld Pinguine, Clark also skated for the Hamburg Freezers (Deutsche Eishockey Liga, Hamburg, Germany), SCL Tigers (National League, Langnau im Emmental, Switzerland), Brynäs IF (Svenska Hockeyligan, Gävle, Sweden), Dinamo Riga (Kontinental Hockey League, Riga, Latvia), SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (National League, Rapperswil, Switzerland) and Eisbären Berlin (Deutsche Eishockey Liga, Berlin, Germany) during his professional hockey career in Europe. He was named the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) Player of the Year and Forward of the Year while skating for the Hamburg Freezers during the 2014-2015 season. Clark led the league with thirty-two goals, and finished the season with a league-best plus/minus rating of +29. He led the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with twenty-three goals scored as a member of Brynäs IF during the 2016-2017 season. Clark was a member of the DEL Championship-winning Eisbären Berlin team during the 2021-2022 season. His North American professional hockey career included multiple seasons with the Manitoba Moose (American Hockey League, Winnipeg, Manitoba), and St. John's IceCaps (American Hockey League, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador). Clark also represented his home nation of Canada in multiple Spengler Cup appearances. He was a member of Team Canada's Winning Team at the Spengler Cup for the 2015-2016 and 2019-2020 seasons.

Clark played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Alaska-Anchorage prior to beginning his professional playing career. He scored fifty-one goals and notched fifty-seven assists for one hundred and eight career points in one hundred and forty-one games played for the Seawolves from 2006 to 2010. Clark was named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's (WCHA) All-Academic Teams for the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons. Prior to his collegiate career, he skated in one hundred and sixty-eight career games for the Winnipeg South Blues (Manitoba Junior Hockey League, Winnipeg, Manitoba). He scored ninety-one goals, and recorded one hundred and two assists for one hundred and ninety-three total points.

"I am honored to serve as Player Development Coach for the USHL's Tri-City Storm, where I have the incredible opportunity to shape and influence the careers of young, talented athletes. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that is committed to nurturing and developing the next generation of hockey stars. I am excited to work alongside a dedicated team of professionals who share a passion for hockey and a vision for excellence. Together, we strive to create an environment that fosters growth, resilience, and success on and off the ice." - Player Development Coach Kevin Clark

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to our Storm family. His many years playing pro hockey at a high level brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team." - Head Coach Mark Abalan

