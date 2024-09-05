Matt Cullen Inducted to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

September 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo, ND - Thursday, September 5, Fargo Force Minority Owner and Director of Player Development, Matt Cullen, was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Matt is one of two United States-born players to play at least 1,500 NHL games. had 731 points (266 goals, 465 assists) in 1,516 games spanning 21 NHL seasons with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins and is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Matt joined the Fargo Force ownership group in 2022. Since his time with the team the Force have won the Anderson Cup, awarded to the USHL's regular season champions in back-to-back years, claimed the Western Conference Championship title in back-to-back years, and won the team's second Clark Cup Championship in franchise history.

"This is a huge honor," commented Fargo Force President, Jon Kram. "We are very excited for Matt and there is no doubt this is well deserved. The Force are proud to have such an elite person, both on and off the ice, involved in our organization."

