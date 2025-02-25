Force Announce Trio of Moves at the Trade Deadline

February 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force have announced a trio of moves that occurred during yesterday's USHL Trade Deadline. From the Muskegon Lumberjacks the Force have acquired defenseman, Cameron Aucoin and Future Considerations in exchange for Finn McLaughlin. Forward, Reid Daavettila, has been traded to the Waterloo BlackHawks in exchange for Matthew Lansing a Phase 2, 1st Round pick, and a Phase 2, 2nd Round pick. As well, Jonah Aegerter and a Phase 2 7th round pick have been acquired from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for Brady Arneson & future considerations.

Cameron Aucoin, a 2007 born defenseman from Chicago, IL is currently in his second season in the USHL. He was tendered by the Lumberjacks in 2023 and has 2 goals, 18 assists for 20 points in his 89 games played. Aucoin was ranked 203rd amongst North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. His father, Adrian Aucoin, played 14 years in the NHL across 7 different teams. Following his junior hockey career Cameron is committed to play D1 College Hockey at the University of Notre Dame.

"Cameron is a talented young defensemen we are excited to bring to the Force," commented Fargo Force Head Coach/GM, Brett Skinner. "He will be able to contribute to the style of play we are looking for, being able to activate into the play offensively as well as being a responsible puck mover and defender. He brings experience from the league as well as having a lot of potential and we look forward to being a part of his development path."

Matthew Lansing is currently in his first full season in the USHL. The 6'1", 181lb forward has played 40 games so far this season with the Waterloo BlackHawks where he's scored 8 goals and 9 assists for 17 points. Lansing played alongside current force defenseman, Cullen McCrate, for Team White at the 2025 USA Hockey Chipotle All American Game where he tallied an assist on White's first goal of the game. The 2007 born forward also represented Team USA at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Lansing was ranked 97 on NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft and following his junior hockey career is set to play D1 College Hockey at Quinnipiac University.

"Matthew is in his first year in the league and has already shown an ability to be an impact player. We are very excited to get him in here and continue his development path," said Skinner. He is a 200 foot center that is responsible but can also contribute offensively. He is a prospect for the upcoming draft and look forward to showcasing his talent down the stretch run of the season."

Jonah Aegerter is an experienced forward currently in his 3rd season in the USHL. In his 46 games with the Lancers so far this season the Omaha assistant captain has tallied 9 goals and 12 assists for 21 total points, the 3rd highest scoring player amongst the Lancers this season. Aegerter represented Team USA at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he played in 4 games and tallied 2 goals. During the 2022-23 season he played for the Madison Capitols where he put up 9 goals and 16 assists 61 games played and the 2023-24 season he played for the Musketeers tallying 3G-3A in 14 games played. Following his junior hockey career Jonah is set to play D1 College at the University of Vermont.

"Jonah brings a lot of experience to our group. He can play all situations and will bring a compete level to our lineup. His skating separates him from others and his speed will be a great addition to our lineup. His veteran experience will be a great addition to our locker room as well. We are very excited to give him the opportunity to continue to develop with us before moving on to college," commented Head Coach/GM Brett Skinner.

This trio of deals involves Finn McLaughlin heading to Muskegon, Reid Daavettila to Waterloo and Brady Arneson to Omaha.

"Finn was an addition last year that was brought in to round out our D core moving into a playoff run that culminated in a Clark Cup Championship. As a returning player this year he has really taken a leap in his development which was showcased at the WJA tournament that he won Gold while captaining the team. Finn is a great young player that has a very bright future and we wish him all the best down the stretch run in Muskegon as well as in his college career and beyond."

"Reid is a player that I originally acquired with the Minnesota Wilderness and we made the move together to the USHL when he was acquired by Fargo in the Phase 2 draft. He was a key contributor to our Clark Cup Championship team being a big part of our shut down line that played heavy minutes against teams top opponents, as well as key defensive situations. He has developed into a top player in the league and has put himself on the radar to be a pro some day. We wish him all the best down the stretch in Waterloo and look forward to watching him in college and beyond."

"Brady was an addition this fall and has improved a lot in his time with the Force. The move will allow him to continue his development being able to play in more elevated roles and situations. We wish him all the best in Omaha and in his journey beyond the USHL."

