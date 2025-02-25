Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

February 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

One-Game Weekend

The Black Hawks have 16 games remaining during the final seven weeks of the United States Hockey League schedule. However, Waterloo will open the challenging homestretch with just a solo game versus the Madison Capitols on home ice Saturday (6:05 p.m.). The Capitols won the only prior meeting this season 4-0 on January 24th behind Caleb Heil's 24-save shutout. Madison has not visited Waterloo since February 2, 2024; the Hawks edged the visitors 4-3 that night on Myles Hilman's go-ahead goal with 1:12 remaining in regulation.

"Capping" the Series

Saturday's game is the final meeting between the Black Hawks and Capitols this season. Waterloo is trying to level the head-to-head results following Madison's January victory. The Hawks have completed two other 2024/25 series, splitting two games with the Green Bay Gamblers and falling three-games-to-one against the Fargo Force. Waterloo's next five games each represent a 2024/25 series finale; after Saturday, the Hawks go on to play the Tri-City Storm, Lincoln Stars, Chicago Steel, and Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Daavettila Deja Vu

Newly added Waterloo forward Reid Daavettila is likely to make his Hawks debut against the Madison Capitols. Coincidently, his final games for the Fargo Force were also against the Madison Capitols. Fargo lost a pair in Madison last weekend, although Daavettila recorded both Force goals in Saturday's 5-2 decision. It was his third multigoal game this winter and the sixth during his USHL career. Daavettila is just three goals away from equaling the 15 he scored in 2023/24.

Overtaking a Teammate

In 2023/24, Calvin Vachon and Jack Spicer combined to win 35 games in goal for the Black Hawks. During Spicer's two-season USHL career, he was in the crease individually for 34 wins, seventh-most during Waterloo's junior era. However, Vachon is now in position to displace Spicer in the record book. Last Friday, Vachon claimed his 34th victory when the Hawks defeated Chicago 4-1. He may have the opportunity to continue climbing the all-time list with C.J. Motte (36 wins), Jared Moe (37), and Cale Morris (39) within sight.

Recent Games

Last weekend, Waterloo had similar finishes during a pair of games which started very differently. Friday, Dylan Compton scored 17 seconds into the first period, and the Hawks never trailed during a 4-1 victory versus the Chicago Steel. Saturday against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Waterloo fell behind 2-0 in the first period but rallied to a 5-2 win. Hunter Ramos recorded a goal and two assists, and Teddy Townsend scored the game-winning goal. The Hawks converted three of five power plays during the weekend.

