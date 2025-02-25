Hawks Deal for Captain, Champion

February 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks acquired Fargo Force Captain Reid Daavettila Tuesday as the result of a trade for forward Matthew Lansing and selections during the 2025 United States Hockey League Draft.

Daavettila made a substantial impact on Fargo's dual Anderson Cup (regular season championship) and Clark Cup (playoff championship) campaign in 2023/24. At the time of the trade, he was Fargo's leading scorer this winter, as well as serving as the Force's captain.

"We felt like Reid would fit in extremely well within our forward group," said Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk. "He was a big part of Fargo's Clark Cup Championship last season and bringing that experience to the room hopefully can help us extend our season."

Daavettila was in the thick of Fargo's accomplishments from the very beginning of 2023/24. The Howell, Michigan, native scored the first Force goal to open the year. He went on to finish the season with 15 goals, 15 assists, and a +20 plus/minus differential, while appearing in all 62 regular season games. Daavettila also skated in all 12 Fargo postseason games, contributing another eight points (two goals, six assists). Those stats included five points (one goal, four assists) as the Force won the Clark Cup Final series in four games over the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

This season, Daavettila appeared in 43 Fargo contests, notching a dozen goals and 19 assists for a team-leading 31 points. The 19-year-old Michigan Tech recruit missed four December games while helping the United States Junior Select Team win the World Junior A Challenge. During the trip to Camrose, Alberta, Daavettila tallied two goals and two assists. The team was led by Hawks Head Coach Matt Smaby. In Waterloo, Daavettila will also be reunited with his WJAC teammates Brendan McMorrow and Kam Hendrickson.

Lansing played in 40 Waterloo games this year. He produced eight goals and nine assists, with a +20 plus/minus mark. In addition, Fargo also received 2025 USHL Phase II first and second round picks.

"Fargo's ask for their captain was large, and it's difficult to see a player like Matthew Lansing leave," said Chyzyk. "Matthew has been outstanding for us since last season. He worked extremely hard and was extremely well-respected by the entire organization."

Chyzyk added that the Black Hawks retain a pair of first round Phase II picks - as well as a second-round selection - after stockpiling draft capital earlier this season.

Tuesday's trade is the fourth between the Black Hawks and Force since September. Prior deals brought Waterloo forwards Sam Huck and Ty Mason. Fargo has received Eero Butella, Ryan Zaremba, and Kiernan Poulin during that span.

Daavettila could make his Black Hawks debut on Saturday when Waterloo hosts the Madison Capitols at 6:05 p.m.

