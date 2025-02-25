Lumberjacks Acquire McLaughlin from Fargo

February 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI-The Muskegon Lumberjacks and Fargo Force have announced a trade, including the addition of Finn McLaughlin to the Lumberjacks' roster.

Muskegon Receives:

Finn McLaughlin, D

Future Considerations

Fargo Receives:

Cameron Aucoin, D

McLaughlin, born in 2006 in Canmore, AB, CAN, was a Clark Cup Champion with the Force in 2023. Initially drafted by the Youngstown Phantoms in 2022, he's played in 94 USHL games and has 32 points and a +29 rating in the regular season.

The McLaughlin family is no stranger to the Lumberjacks. Finn's younger brother Will is a Jacks affiliate playing in the AJHL with the Drumheller Dragons.

Following his Junior Hockey career, McLaughlin is committed to play NCAA Division I College Hockey in the NCHC at Denver University. Regarding the NHL, he is ranked #209 by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft.

His other achievements include an appearance on the 2024 USHL All-Academic Team, a bronze medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge with Team USA.

