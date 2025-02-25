Monteiro Earns Hat Trick in Win over Buccaneers

February 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede moved one step closer to securing a Clark Cup Playoff berth with a 4-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. JJ Monteiro recorded his first career United States Hockey League hat trick, while Reid Varkonyi notched his eleventh goal of the season. Waylon Esche delivered a stellar performance in goal, making 23 saves to earn his fourth win.

The first half of the opening period was relatively uneventful, with strong goaltending on both ends keeping the game scoreless until the 11:31 mark. Prior to the first goal, Des Moines' Gus Thorpe dropped the gloves, but the Stampede's Matthew Grimes declined to engage. Both players received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, leading to 4-on-4 play. As the penalties expired, JJ Monteiro got the Stampede on the board. After receiving the puck from defenseman Alex Rybakov, Monteiro skated in alone and tucked the puck around the Des Moines goaltender. At 14:22, Des Moines took its second penalty of the night. As the delayed penalty was called, forward Reid Varkonyi capitalized on a rebound from a Noah Urness shot, tucking the puck into a wide-open net for his eleventh goal of the season. Filip Nordberg also recorded an assist on the play. The Stampede carried a two-goal lead into the first intermission, outshooting the Buccaneers 16-11.

The pace slowed in the second period, with Sioux Falls encountering penalty trouble midway through the frame. At 8:23, captain Austin Baker was called for boarding, and a minute later, Joe McGraw joined him in the box, giving Des Moines a 5-on-3 power play. The Buccaneers capitalized just five seconds later, scoring their first goal of the night. At 14:21, Sioux Falls earned its first power play of the game but was unable to convert. The Stampede closed the period with another power play opportunity for the remaining 13 seconds of the period.

The momentum shifted in the third period, starting with a power-play goal from Monteiro. He deflected a Joe McGraw shot, with Logan Renkowski also assisting on the play. Just over a minute later, Monteiro struck again on another power play, blasting a shot from the right point to complete his hat trick. Javon Moore and Sam Spehar provided the assists. Before the final buzzer, Des Moines was assessed three more penalties, but Sioux Falls was unable to add to their lead. The league's top penalty-killing unit was put to the test when McGraw was called for tripping at 10:15. While the Stampede successfully killed off the penalty, the Buccaneers managed to score their second goal shortly after. The remainder of the game saw each team take another penalty, but the late Buccaneers goal was not enough to alter the outcome, as Sioux Falls secured the 4-2 win.

The Stampede outshot the Buccaneers 40-25.

Waylon Esche made his fifth start of the season, earning his fourth win with 23 saves. He now holds a .888 save percentage.

Sioux Falls and Des Moines will face off again this Friday at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in Des Moines. Following the game, the Stampede will return home to take on the Sioux City Musketeers in the first Non-Profit Night, presented by Bluestone Federal Credit Union. As part of the event, the Stampede have launched a "From The Vault" jersey auction to benefit the non-profits in attendance. Fans can bid on select specialty jerseys from the past five seasons. The auction is now live on the Stampede's DASH page.

