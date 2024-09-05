Lancers Fall in Preseason Opener

September 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA NE- The Omaha Lancers opened pre-season play Thursday Night (9/5) at Liberty First

Credit Union Arena against the Lincoln Stars. The Stars have prevailed in the last three preseason matchups between them and Omaha. The Lancers would look to put an end to that trend. The first period would commence with a flurry of Lancer scoring chances coming from a multitude of Omaha forwards.

With Lincoln on its heels early on; the dam finally broke. Lancer forward Sam Scheetz would intercept a Lincoln break-out pass as Scheetz would wrist one from his week-side past Lincoln net-minder Carter Richardson to put the Lancers up 1-0.

The Lancers would later be on a two-man advantage. However, Lincoln would kill off the first of two infractions, before the Stars would cash-in shorthanded. Forward Gio Digiulian would go top shelf over the glove of Lancer netminder Mikhail Yegorov to knot it up at one apiece going into the second period of play.

The second period would pick up where the first period left off offensively. The scoring would come just 37 seconds into the middle frame. This time off the stick of Lincoln defenseman Caeden Herrington on a Lincoln power play to help give the Stars a 2-1 lead. However, the Lancers would strike right back with forward Hunter Ramos who would find himself on a breakaway before putting it past Richardson to tie it back up at two goals apiece. Lincoln would once again respond with a marker from forward Michael Sandruck to put Lincoln right back in front at 3-2.

The Lancers would cap off the scoring in the second with yet another breakaway tally from Hunter Ramos to knot it back up at three heading into the third period of play. The third period would begin with another Lancer goal. This time it would be forward Nicholas Sykora who would send it past Lincoln's netminder to put the Lancers back in the lead at 4-3.

The Lancers would hold off Lincoln throughout most of the final frame. However, Lincoln forward Kade Kohanski would cash in for the Stars with just over two minutes to go to tie it right back up at 4. Lincoln's Layne Loomer would prove to be the difference though, as Loomer would put Lincoln out in front with just 11 seconds to go in regulation to help Lincoln ascend to a 5-4 win.

The Lancers are back in action tomorrow for a matinee game in Sioux City where the Lancers will take on the Sioux Falls Stampede. Puck drop is set at noon CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of the Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.