Update on Noah Jenken

January 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







After receiving an unfortunate hit during the first period of the game last night in Flint Noah was taken to Hurley Medical Centre to undergo evaluation. After a variety of tests he is resting and has shown improvement through the night. We are hopeful he will be released today and will be re-evaluated in the days to come. The Storm and family would like to thank Christine and Andy Paquette for their support in this unfortunate situation. Their efforts are very much appreciated by all. The Storm will update Noah's condition as more information is available.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.