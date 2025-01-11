Kitchener Visit Barrie Saturday, Look to Bounce Back at Sadlon Arena

Barrie, ON - It will be a second straight Eastern Conference foe for the East Avenue Blue on Saturday. The Kitchener Rangers are on the road to face off against the Barrie Colts for the second game of a three-in-three this weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at Sadlon Arena.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Saturday's game between Kitchener and Barrie is the first of only two meetings in the 2024-25 season with the final matchup occurring at The Aud on Friday, February 21st. Last season, the Blueshirts were a perfect 2-0-0-0 against the Colts, winning 8-0 and 4-3 (OT). In the last five years, Kitchener holds a 5-1-0-0 record overall while going a flawless 3-0-0-0 at Sadlon Arena over that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (28-8-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

The East Avenue Blue had their six-game win streak snapped against the Brampton Steelheads on Friday night at The Aud, falling by a 5-2 score. It was a busy first period in Kitchener with six total goals being scored in the opening frame. Specifically speaking, the Steelheads scored four consecutive goals to open the game before defenceman Max Dirracolo buried his third of the season and Tanner Lam added his eighth marker of the year on the power play to make it a 4-1 game after one. The goal-scoring was brought to a halt until Carson Rehkopf (Brampton Steelheads) scored his second of the night into the Rangers' empty net in the third period, capping off a 5-2 loss for Kitchener. In the crease, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons turned aside 25 of 29 shots faced.

Each side had two power-play chances with the Rangers being the only team to find the back of the net with the man advantage on Friday. Going 1-for-2, the Blueshirts hold a power play percentage of 21.5% through 39 games. After finding success on the penalty kill, the Rangers improved their penalty kill operation to 84.6%.

Rangers to Watch:

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) registered his 12th assist of the season in Friday's defeat against Brampton, extending his current point streak to three games. Adding to his recent success, the forward had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Guelph Storm, earning him the second star of the game. Ellinas will look to continue his strong 2024-25 campaign against the team that drafted him, the Colts, still in search of his first point against the club. Through 39 games, he has an 18-12-30 stat line.

Tanner Lam scored his eighth goal of the season on Friday, with the tally coming on the power play. The marker has brought the forward closer to surpassing his 31-point total from his freshman campaign, now sitting with eight goals, 20 assists, and 28 points in 38 games. Lam is a player to watch on Saturday given his history against Barrie, recording at least a point in two previous meetings while having a goal and two assists for a three-point total.

Chris Grisolia returns to Sadlon Arena for the first time since he was traded to Kitchener in October - marking the first game against his former team, the Colts. In three seasons with Barrie, Grisolia had 19 goals, 28 assists, and 47 points in 199 regular and postseason games. Since coming to Kitchener, the veteran forward has six goals, six assists, and 12 points in his first season. He'll be looking to add to his season total by getting on the scoresheet come Saturday.

SCOUTING THE COLTS (24-12-1-1)

Third in the Eastern Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Colts dropped their third straight contest on Thursday night, losing 5-2 to the Peterborough Petes at the Peterborough Memorial Centre and falling to a 24-12-1-1 record on the season. The Petes had a dominant start in the game, leading 4-0 over the midway point of the second period before the Colts would cut the deficit in half with a pair of goals from Michael Derbidge and Dalyn Wakely (Edmonton Oilers). In the final frame, Peterborough would add to their two-goal lead, winning 5-2. In net, Barrie goaltender Sam Hillebrandt got the start and made 32 saves on 37 shots, dropping to a 12-8-1 record in the 2024-25 campaign.

Both the Colts and the Petes were granted two opportunities on the power play, each failing to capitalize with the man advantage on all attempts. The Colts boast a 23.7% power play success rate while the club operates the penalty kill at an OHL-best 84.8%.

After hosting the Rangers on Friday, the Colts will head to North Bay for a game against the Battalion on Thursday.

Colts to Watch:

Cole Beaudoin (Utah Hockey Club) is on an eight-game point streak dating back to November 23rd, recording six goals, seven assists, and 13 points over that stretch. The forward is recently returning from the IIHF World Juniors Championship where he played in five games for Team Canada and registered an assist. On the season, Beaudoin ranks fourth in goals (13) and points (29) on the Colts despite playing in only 24 games this year. His offensive output and consistency make him a key player to watch in this matchup.

Since being traded to the Colts in October, Dalyn Wakely (Edmonton Oilers) has put on a clinic offensively. The veteran forward has 18 goals, 18 assists, and 36 points in 30 games for the Colts this season. His 18 goal tallies and 36 points are the most for Barrie through the team's 38 games. In his career against Kitchener, Wakely has two goals and an assist in four regular season matchups and is a player to be on the lookout for on Saturday.

In his last five games, Riley Patterson (Vancouver Canucks) has three goals and two assists for a five-point total. Patterson, playing in his second season with Barrie, sits second on the team in goals (17) and third in points (32). Coming off a 62-point year in the 2023-24 season, Patterson, who was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, is on pace for a similar 60-point season. Patterson has one assist in two games against Kitchener in his OHL career, but his recent stretch makes him a player to watch on Saturday.

Drafted Colts:

The Colts have nine players who have been drafted to the NHL, three who were selected in 2023 and six who were picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Brad Gardiner (Dallas Stars), Tristan Bercucci (Dallas Stars), and Beau Akey (Edmonton Oilers) were taken in the 2023 draft. Anthony Romani (Vancouver Canucks), Riley Patterson (Vancouver Canucks), Emil Hemming (Dallas Stars), Cole Beaudoin (Utah Hockey Club), Dalyn Wakely (Edmonton Oilers), and Gabriel Eliasson (Ottawa Senators) were drafted in the 2024 draft.

UP NEXT:

Following Saturday's meeting with the Colts, the Rangers return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for a matchup with the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday, January 12th - kicking off a two-game homestand. The Blueshirts will then resume action on Friday, January 17th against the Flint Firebirds who visit Kitchener for the second time this season. Puck drop against the Spirit is set for 6:00 p.m.

