Game Day, Game 41, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 7 p.m.

January 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 41 - Firebirds vs Spitfires

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Kaden Pitre had a goal and three assists, Sam McCue scored and added an assist in his first game as a Firebird and Evan Konyen added a goal and an assist but Flint was ultimately beaten by the Guelph Storm, 6-4, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint erased a 4-1 deficit to tie the game at four but the Storm's Ryan McGuire scored the game-winning goal with just over three minutes to play in the third.

AT THE TRADE DEADLINE: The Firebirds made a trade on Wednesday, in advance on Friday's trade deadline, as they sent rookie forward Cole Zurawski and a 15th round pick to the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for forward Sam McCue, a second round pick, two third round picks and a conditional 15th round pick. McCue recorded 18 goals and 13 assists in 35 games for Owen Sound this season. In his first game as a Firebird on Friday he had a goal and an assist.

BUSY BUNCH: Saturday's game is the final in a stretch of nine games in 15 days for the Firebirds. It began on December 28, after they returned from the OHL's holiday break. Flint is 2-5-1-0 during the stretch; 2-2-0-0 at home and 0-3-1-0 on the road.

A CHUNK OF POINTS: Kaden Pitre factored in on every goal the Firebirds scored on Friday as he finished with four points on one goal and three assists. It was a new career-high for points in a single game for Pitre and it also matched the most points by a Firebird in a game this season.

SERIES WITH THE SPITS: Flint and Windsor will meet for the fourth of six scheduled games on Saturday night. The Firebirds trail the season series, 0-3-0-0. Connor Clattenburg and Jimmy Lombardi each have a goal and an assist against the Spitfires. Windsor's Liam Greentree has two goals and four assists in three games against the Birds.

ODDS AND ENDS: Evan Konyen recorded his 100th career OHL assist on Friday night...Birds goaltender Nathan Day earned an assist on Flint's third goal on Friday, his third assist of the season...the Firebirds are 0-for-10 on the power play in their last four games...the Spitfires average 4.48 goals per game, the second-most in the OHL.

UP NEXT: Flint will head back on the road on Friday night for Kitchener and a meeting with the Rangers. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

