Colts Fall to Ranger

January 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie's Sadlon Arena was the site of a heavyweight matchup between the Colts and Rangers on Saturday night. Both Kitchener and Barrie were recently ranked in the top 10 CHL teams, fourth and eighth respectively. This was the first time the Colts and Rangers had come face to face this season. For Barrie, one of their toughest challenges comes at a time when they need a win most, having lost their last three games. On the other hand, Kitchener looks to keep rolling as they've won six of their last seven.

The Colts had their way in the opening minutes of the game, controlling play and testing the Ranger's netminder with several quality scoring chances. Barrie nixed whatever momentum they'd gained when they put themselves on the penalty kill at the five-minute mark of the first. Kitchener would go on to score on the powerplay but the goal call was reversed after video review determined that a Kitchener player was offside on the play. The visiting Rangers had now grabbed hold of the game's momentum midway through the opening frame, and they'd capitalize, scoring with six minutes left in the period to take a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The middle frame took on more of a gritty form of play, it saw big hits delivered from both sides and several players mixing it up after the whistle. If it weren't for the physicality, the period would have been largely uneventful, as both the Colts and the Rangers struggled to manufacture opportunities at the other end of the ice. Rubber didn't meet twine until 17:32 into the period when Kitchener scored to extend their lead to 2-0. Kashawn Aitcheson responded with a goal of his own just 58 seconds after the Rangers. Aitcheson's crucial late-period goal held the Rangers to just a 2-1 lead and kept the Colts afloat in a game they hadn't looked particularly strong in. The buzzer went at a rather convenient time for Barrie as they needed an opportunity to regroup after Kitchener nearly doubled their shot total (30-17) through 40 minutes of play.

The final period was just as unkind to Barrie as the previous two. The Colts mustered just 6 shots in the 'do-or-die' frame and were unable to find the back of the net. The Rangers did get on the board in the third, scoring five minutes into the period to restore their two-goal lead. Kitchener would seal the game with an empty netter, and come away with a 4-1 victory.

After dropping Saturday's tilt, the Colts are still searching for their first win of 2025. With Cole Beaudoin and the recently acquired Anthony Romani both still on the shelf with injuries, there is hope of a potential boost when those players return. No matter how you spin it, Barrie is in a serious slump, this loss made it four straight for the Colts. Their current losing skid has dropped them from first to third in the Conference, with Oshawa and Niagara both surpassing them. Barrie's next crack at the Rangers comes February 21st in Kitchener.

