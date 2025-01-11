Rangers Back to Winning Ways After Impressive Win in Barrie

January 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tucker Nadon/Barrie Colts) Kitchener Rangers' Chris Grisolia versus Barrie Colts' Riley Patterson(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tucker Nadon/Barrie Colts)

Barrie, ON - The Rangers put on a strong defensive display Saturday night limiting Barrie to one goal on just 23 shots. Christian Humphreys recorded his first career OHL goal to open the scoring, and Chris Grisolia made his return to the team that drafted him back in 2021.

Christian Humphreys was the benefactor of a fortuitous bounce off the skate of a Barrie defender to give Kitchener a first period lead. Cameron Reid doubled that lead late in the second period on a slot shot. Kashawn Aitcheson of the Colts responded a minute later to cut the deficit in half. With two unanswered goals in the third period - scored by Luca Romano and Jack Pridham, Kitchener skated away with a 4-1 victory.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, BAR 0

13:31 Christian Humphreys (1) - Trent Swick, Jack Pridham

2nd Period

KIT 2, BAR 0

17:32 Cameron Reid (7) - Andrew Vermeulen, Cameron Arquette - GWG

KIT 2, BAR 1

18:30 Kashawn Aitcheson (11) - Owen Van Steensel, Riley Patterson

3rd Period

KIT 3, BAR 1

4:53 Luca Romano (16) - Adrian Misaljevic, Luke Ellinas

KIT 4, BAR 1

19:31 Jack Pridham (12) - Luke Ellinas, Jakub Chromiak - PPG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Cameron Reid (GWG)

Second Star: Chris Grisolia (Return to Barrie)

Third Star: Sam Hillebrandt (37/40 Saves)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 41 - BAR 23

Power play: KIT 1/2 - BAR 0/3

FO%: KIT 45% - BAR 55%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 22/23 Saves, 1 GA

L: Sam Hillebrandt (BAR) - 37/40 Saves, 3 GA

UP NEXT:

Following Saturday's meeting with the Colts, the Rangers return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for a matchup with the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday, January 12th - kicking off a two-game homestand. The Blueshirts will then resume action on Friday, January 17th against the Flint Firebirds who visit Kitchener for the second time this season. Puck drop against the Spirit is set for 6:00 p.m.

