Protas Propels Spitfires To A 8-6 Win Over Flint

January 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Spitfires and Firebirds met for the 4th time of the season on Saturday as the Spitfires' looked to right the ship after a loss last night. The Spitfires have had the Firebirds number as they have won all 3 meetings. Tonight was no different as a wild last twenty minutes had the Spitfires sweating but they came away unscathed in a 8-6 win.

in the first period, it was all Spitfires as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals from Abraham, Woodall, Cristoforo and Protas. Late in the frame, the Firebirds would score on a powerplay goal to cut the lead to 4-1 heading into the 2nd.

in the second period, the Spitfires offence would continue as Morneau and Greentree got in on the scoring to make it a 6-1 game. Again late in the frame, the Firebirds would score and make it a 6-2 game.

In the third period, the Spitfires wheels would fall off slightly as they gave up three unanswered goals and it was 6-5 game. With under five minutes to play, Protas scored his 2nd of the night to get the Spitfires a much-needed insurance goal. Flint would respond and make it a 7-6 game 32 seconds later. With just under a minute and a half to play, Protas would seal the win with an empty net goal and his hat-trick as the Spitfires skated to a 8-6 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday January 16th as the Sudbury Wolves come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.