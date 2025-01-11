Game Day - January 11 - GUE vs. SOO

January 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Saturday night action in the Soo.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Lev Katzin

Named OHL Rookie of the Month for the December

Has 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 15 games this season

Has at least 1 point in the last 5 games, including 2 assists against the Flint Firebirds on Friday

Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Marco Mignosa

36th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games played

Leads the Greyhounds in points

Has at least 1 point in the last 12 games, including a 4 point night the last time the teams met

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sault Ste. Marie 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sault Ste. Marie 3-0-0-1 Guelph 1-3-0-0

Last 5 Years Sault Ste. Marie 9-7-1-3 Guelph 11-9-0-0

Last 5 Years SOO vs. GUE @ Sault Ste. Marie Sault Ste. Marie 4-4-0-1 Guelph 5-4-0-0

Last 5 Years SOO vs. GUE @ Guelph Sault Ste. Marie 5-3-1-2 Guelph 6-5-0-0

