Union Night February 22

February 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - Storm hockey returns to Vibrant Arena Saturday for Union Night to battle the Peoria Rivermen in the #ColdWarOn74.

Union Night is presented by the Tri-City Building Trades Council, IBEW Local 145, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25 and Sheet Metal Workers Local 91.

$1 beers will be made available to fans through the end of second intermission. All fans are encouraged to drink responsibly.

The game is currently on pace to set a single game attendance record and tickets may be very limited on the day of the game. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The Storm are currently 4-4-1 versus the Peoria Rivermen this season and face the Rivermen three times this weekend (once at home and twice on the road) and five more times through the end of the regular season.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing Matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 18, 2025

Union Night February 22 - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.