Marksmen, SPHL Announce Thursday's Game Has Been Rescheduled
February 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday the game originally scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 25.
After careful consideration of impending weather conditions, the Marksmen, in conjunction with the SPHL, the participating local school districts, and the Macon Mayhem, made the decision to move the game for the safety of all involved parties.
All tickets to the game will still be honored on February 25, despite being printed with the originally scheduled date. Marksmen staff members can be contacted during normal business hours to answer any questions regarding tickets for the game.
The two other games this weekend remain unaffected. The Marksmen will face the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22. Limited tickets remain for both games, and you can get yours at marksmenhockey.com.
