Bulls Dominate Havoc in President's Day Showdown

February 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls put on a commanding performance on President's Day, cruising past the Huntsville Havoc with a dominant 7-2 victory at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Right from the start, the Bulls set the tone with a high-energy first period, netting three goals while allowing just one from the Havoc. The offense kept rolling in the second period, adding two more goals to extend their lead. Birmingham closed out the game strong in the final frame, tacking on two additional goals to secure the decisive win.

Kolten Olynek and Fil Ledziankou each found the back of the net twice, contributing to the Bulls' offensive explosion. Goaltender Austin Lotz was a wall between the pipes, making key saves to keep Huntsville at bay. The Bulls fired an impressive 38 shots on goal, outpacing Huntsville's 30. Their aggressive attack and solid defensive play kept the Havoc at bay, limiting them to just one goal in the first and third periods.

With this win, Birmingham continues to establish itself as a force to be reckoned with in the SPHL. The Bulls will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup as they push towards the playoffs.Stay tuned for more Bulls action and game updates!

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.