Bulls Battle Ice Flyers in Thrilling Home Weekend

February 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls hosted the Pensacola Ice Flyers for an action-packed home weekend, featuring two thrilling games filled with excitement, promotions, and plenty of action on the ice.

Friday, February 14 - Bulls Blanket Promo Night

Fans packed the Pelham Civic Complex for Bulls Blanket Promo Night, and they were treated to an intense battle that went all the way to overtime. The Bulls struck early, scoring a goal in the first period and adding another in the second. Pensacola answered back with a strong third period, tying the game and forcing overtime. However, the Bulls secured the win with an OT goal, sealing a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Despite the close contest, the Bulls put up a strong fight, outshooting Pensacola 36-49 and converting on 1 of 2 power play opportunities.

Saturday, February 15 - Paw Patrol Night

Saturday's game, themed Paw Patrol Night, saw another hard-fought matchup. This time, the Bulls fell just short in a 3-2 loss. The Bulls scored in each of the first two periods, while Pensacola managed to rally late, securing the win. Birmingham's defense and goaltending held strong, preventing Pensacola from capitalizing on multiple power play opportunities (1/7), but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ice Flyers' attack.

The Bulls managed 34 shots on goal while facing a relentless 49-shot attack from the Ice Flyers. Despite the loss, the team showed resilience and determination throughout the weekend.

With a 1-1 split on the weekend, the Bulls continue their push in the standings as they gear up for another exciting stretch of games. Stay tuned for more action and updates from your Birmingham Bulls!

