SPHL Announces Suspensions
February 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspensions:
Birmingham's Jamie Dorsey
Birmingham's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended for eight games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 199, Pensacola at Birmingham, on Saturday, February 15.
Dorsey was assessed a match penalty for charging at 13:05 of the first period.
Dorsey sat out yesterday's game against Huntsville and will miss Birmingham's games against Fayetteville (February 21 and 22), Huntsville (February 28, March 1, and March 13), and Roanoke (March 7 and 8).
Pensacola's Preston Kugler
Pensacola's Preston Kugler has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 199, Pensacola at Birmingham, on Saturday, February 15.
Kugler was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 18:20 of the first period.
Kugler will miss Pensacola's game against Evansville on Friday.
Peoria's Tristan Trudel
Peoria's Tristan Trudel has been suspended for four games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 200, Peoria at Evansville, on Sunday, February 16.
Trudel was assessed a match penalty under Rule 21.1, Attempt to Injure, at 12:20 of the second period.
Trudel will miss Peoria's games against Quad City (February 21, 22, and 23) and Knoxville (February 28).
