Evansville Duo Named Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week

February 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Cole Ceci and Tyson Gilmour of the Evansville Thunderbolts have been named the Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week for February 10-16.

In leading the Thunderbolts to a pair of wins, Ceci went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals against average and a 0.934 save percentage while Gilmour scored three goals, including one game-winner, and was +3.

On Friday, Gilmour opened the scoring with a goal midway through the second period and closed it with the game-winner with seven minutes remaining while Ceci made 29 saves in Evansville's 3-2 win over Quad City. Ceci stopped 28 of 30 Peoria shots, and Gilmour netted his third goal of the weekend in a 4-2 win over the Rivermen.

Gilmour is currently tied for second among rookies in goals (13) and game-winning goals (three) while ranking sixth in points (25 - tied). Ceci has recorded 11 wins for the Thunderbolts, with a 3.27 goals against average and 0.900 save percentage.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Jared Christy, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, +2), Dylan Stewart, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 2a, +3), and Tyler Roy (1-0-0, 2 ga, 33 saves)/Austyn Roudebush (1-0-0, 3 ga, 47 saves), Roanoke

