Cole Ceci, Tyson Gilmour Named SPHL Players of the Week

February 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes, in coordination with the SPHL, are pleased to announce that goaltender Cole Ceci and forward Tyson Gilmour have been named Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week for the week of February 10th to 16th. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, February 28th against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

Ceci was in goal for both wins this past weekend, stopping 29 of 31 shots in the 3-2 win over Quad City on Friday and 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Peoria, with an overall weekend save percentage of .934% and a goals-against average of 2.00. So far in his second season with Evansville, Ceci holds a 11-12-2 record with a .900% save percentage and a 3.27 goals-against average. Gilmour scored two goals on Friday night, including the game-winning goal with 7:05 remaining in regulation, and scored Evansville's initial tying goal in the first period on Sunday against Peoria, finishing the weekend with 3 goals and a +3 rating. The native of East York, Ontario is in his first season with the Thunderbolts and his first full professional season overall and has scored 13 goals and 26 points in 34 games so far this season. His 13 goals are tied for the team lead, second amongst SPHL rookies, and his 26 points are tied for 2nd on the team.

Ceci and Gilmour are the first Thunderbolts to earn SPHL Player of the Week honors this season. This is the second time Ceci has earned SPHL Player of the Week honors as a Thunderbolt, also winning the accolade from December 11th to 17th, 2023.

