Kenny Called up to Indy
February 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of goaltender Ryan Kenny to the ECHL's Indy Fuel Saturday.
Kenny, 25, has manned the crease for more games than any other goaltender in Marksmen team history, and has been Fayetteville's "go-to" 32 times this season, putting up a 18-8-4 record.
The Sparta, New Jersey, native leads the team in all-time wins with 36, and is currently tied with his mark from the 2023-24 season in wins and games.
The call-up to Indy will be his second trip to the ECHL this season, and his fifth since starting his pro career. Overall, Kenny has recorded an 0-2-2 record with the Reading Royals, Atlanta Gladiators and South Carolina Sting Rays.
The Fuel play two games this weekend, while the Marksmen are idle until Thursday, when they host the Macon Mayhem at 10 a.m. to start a three-game weekend.
Single-game tickets to all remaining Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.
