UMass-Lowell's O'Neill Signs with K-Wings

August 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced its second player signing of the summer Tuesday, agreeing to terms with rookie forward Colin O'Neill.

O'Neill, 25, joins the K-Wings for his first pro season after finishing a four-year college career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. He scored six goals and had 14 points in 34 games as the Riverhawks' assistant captain in 2019-20 as a senior. The Odenton, Maryland native skated in 142 college games, totaling 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists).

"I'm super excited to have the opportunity to play in Kalamazoo. The organization has a rich hockey history and I've heard nothing but great things about the team and the community," said O'Neill. "The coaching staff has also been extremely welcoming and honest. I can't wait to get started."

The Riverhawks won the Hockey East Conference when O'Neill was a freshman in 2016-17. He appeared in 35 games and scored six goals that season. Prior to attending Lowell, O'Neill spent two junior seasons with the North American Hockey League's Aberdeen Wings and one season with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Okotoks Oilers.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape on by heading to kwings.com.

