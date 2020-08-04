Solar Bears Re-Sign Tad Kozun

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Tad Kozun on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Kozun, 27, was originally acquired via trade with the Kansas City Mavericks on March 4. He scored one goal in two games with Orlando before the 2019-20 season was paused and subsequently canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He finished the 2019-20 season with 26 points (13g-13a) and 41 penalty minutes in 54 games.

In 132 career ECHL games with Orlando, Kansas City and South Carolina, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward has posted totals of 78 points (32g-46a) and 161 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Nipawin, Saskatchewan played collegiate hockey at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he collected 69 points (29g-40a) and 151 penalty minutes in 133 career games for the Seawolves program.

Kozun played Junior A hockey for the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, where he tallied 147 points (79g-68a) and 197 penalty minutes in 147 games. Kozun's 38 goals in 2013-14 led the league that season.

