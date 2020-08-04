Adam Carlson Returns to Rapid City for 2020-21 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that goaltender Adam Carlson has returned to the Rush organization for the 2020-21 ECHL season. The signing marks the fourth Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the offseason.

Carlson joins fellow goaltender Gordon Defiel, as well as Blaine Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award" winners Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy on the current 2020-21 Rush roster.

Carlson returns to the Rush after playing with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen in the 2019-20 season. The 6'3", 190-pound net-minder appeared in two games with the Moose, and spent the remainder of the campaign in Jacksonville. With the Icemen, Carlson compiled a 19-15-3-1 record in 41 games with 1 shutout, a 3.07 GAA and .898 SV%.

"I'm so excited to be returning to Rapid City. My goal coming in is to do my job and continue to do everything I can to give us the best possible chance to win hockey games," Carlson said. "I don't want the guys in front of me to worry about the puck staying out of the net. That's what I'm here to focus on. I also look forward to working with Gordie [Defiel] next season. I have strong faith that the two of us are going to be a shutdown pair in between the pipes."

Carlson last played in the Black Hills in the 2018-19 ECHL season, earning a 21-17-3-3 record in 45 games with a 2.91 GAA, .916 SV%, and four shutouts, the latter of which tied a single-season Rush record. Additionally, he earned two call-ups to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, and following the campaign, earned a two-way AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose.

"This organization has always treated me so well, and truly became another home for me when I played here in the 2018-19 season," Carlson continued. "We have such a great fan base, unbelievable ownership, and an organization that continued to grow with the upward trend it started from when I last played there. Between our willingness to compete, key returners, some new blood, and our affiliation with Arizona, we can shoot for the stars with a roster that's looking great heading into the season. I can't wait for the season to start, especially coming home back to Rapid City. Let's bring home the Kelly Cup!"

"To say I'm ecstatic about this signing is an understatement. Our team just got immensely better now that Adam is returning to the Rush," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault remarked on Carlson's signing. "Two years ago, Adam epitomized what it meant to wear the 'R' on his chest. That season, he was the key reason why we won 30 games and were in contention for the playoffs with the lowest-scoring offense in the league. He's an emotional competitor and winner that has proven over the last four seasons that he's a go-to option in net at the ECHL level. I can't wait to pick up where we left off with Adam, and will continue to rely on his leadership and compete for a Kelly Cup in the upcoming season."

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Carlson enters his fifth season of professional hockey, and his second with the Rush. His professional career began with an entry-level NHL contract with the Washington Capitals in the 2016-17 season. Carlson's career has taken him through the AHL with the Hershey Bears, Milwaukee Admirals, and Manitoba Moose, and the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays, Indy Fuel, Kansas City Mavericks, Icemen, and Rush. In his ECHL career, Carlson has amassed a record of 55-46-10-6 in 125 games with 7 shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and a .906 SV%. Before turning professional, he played one season of NCAA hockey with Mercyhurst University (17gp, 7-7-3/2.85/.919), and two seasons in the NAHL with the Coulee Region Chill (81gp, 38-27-10/2.47/.925, 7 SO).

