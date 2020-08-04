Cole Fraser Back for 20-21 Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed defenseman Cole Fraser for the 20-21 season.

Cole Fraser joined the Americans last season, playing in 36 games while contributing 8 points and 84 penalty minutes. He played with Kansas City (ECHL) during the preseason. The 6-foot-2 and 210-pound blueliner will turn 21 years old later this month.

"I'm excited to be back in Allen for another season, said Fraser. "It was sad how last season ended with the great group of guys in our room. I truly thought we had a good chance to win it all. I'm looking forward to getting everything going this year"

The Carleton Place, Ontario, native played his junior hockey in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes. He put up 54 points and 277 penalty minutes over four seasons.

The Allen Americans open the regular season on Friday, October 16th against the Rapid City Rush. Click here for the complete 20-21 home schedule.

