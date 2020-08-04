CJ Eick Re-Ups for Fourth Season with Mavs

August 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed forward C.J. Eick to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Eick, a five-foot-seven 168-pound forward from Appleton, Wisconsin, returns for his fourth season with the Mavericks. In 130 career games with the Mavericks, Eick has scored 21 goals and tallied 27 assists for 48 points along with a plus-12 plus-minus rating. Eick was an alternate captain for the Mavericks during the 2019-20 season.

"CJ Eick is exactly what we want in our players," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He is filled to the brim with character, speed and work ethic. He leads through his actions and desire to be his best for his teammates. CJ is one of the fastest skaters in the ECHL and night in night out his work rate is at the best you will see in the ECHL. We have such a great deal of respect for CJ and are so happy to have him back with the Mavs."

Eick returns for his fourth season and will join Andrew Courtney, Sebastien Thinel, Rocco Carzo and John-Scott Dickson as the only players in team history to play in four or more seasons with the organization.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. Reserve your spot now with season tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.