Nailers Sign Andrew Gaus

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their sixth player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Andrew Gaus to an ECHL contract.

Gaus, 25, will begin his professional career with the Nailers, as he recently completed his play at the collegiate level. Andrew first attended Yale University, where he played with the Bulldogs for parts of four seasons. His best year at Yale came as a sophomore, when he recorded six goals, six assists, and 12 points in 32 games, including a series winning overtime goal in the ECAC Playoffs. In 2019, he opted to switch schools, as he finished his college career at Colorado College. Over the course of his five years in the NCAA, Gaus compiled 14 goals, 18 assists, and 32 points in 113 games.

"Andrew played for two strong NCAA programs, where he played under two good coaches," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He was recommended by his coach as a hard working player, who plays a strong two-way game and is an excellent teammate."

In the summer of 2018, the Wexford, Pennsylvania native got a tremendous opportunity to begin making a name for himself at the professional level, as he was invited to Pittsburgh Penguins Development Camp. That camp had extra meaning for Gaus, who grew up as a Penguins fan and also played for the Pittsburgh Junior Penguins. Andrew's junior career also took him to the USHL, as he played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

"I went to Penguins Development Camp and saw how professional the organization was, as well as how much they prioritize development," Gaus said. "This is also close to where I grew up and it will be fun to have my relatives around. I see myself as a two-way forward, and I take a lot of pride in playing both ends of the ice."

