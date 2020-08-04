Everblades Re-Sign Defenseman Cody Sol

August 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced on Tuesday defenseman Cody Sol has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones on January 2, 2020, Sol appeared in 28 games with Florida last season resulting in 10 total points (six goals and four assists). Before joining the Blades, Sol skated in 23 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones and tallied seven points (three goals and four assists). The 6-4, 245-pound Woodstock, ON native started the campaign with Toledo, where he registered an assist in his one game with the Walleye.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Draft, Sol started his professional hockey career with the ECHL's Colorado Eagles in 2012-13. He also played in the ECHL with the Ontario Reign in 2013-14 and suited up for five seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets from 2014 to 2019. The Komets made the playoffs each year during that stretch, and Sol notched 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) over 62 Kelly Cup Playoff contests.

In addition, Sol has skated in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves in 2009-10 and St. John's IceCaps over two seasons from 2012-14.

Sol becomes the second defenseman and eighth member to agree to terms with Florida for the 2020-21 season, joining forwards John McCarron, Michael Neville, Kyle Neuber, Joe Pendenza, Blake Winiecki, defenseman Ben Masella and goaltender Cam Johnson.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.