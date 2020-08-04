Tyler Coulter Returns to the Rush for 2020-21 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forward Tyler Coulter has signed to return to the Rush for the 2020-21 ECHL Season, marking the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the offseason.

Coulter returns to the Rush after finishing his first full rookie season in the ECHL. The 6'1", 210-pound forward accomplished a highly successful rookie season, earning 24 goals, 15 assists, and 39 points in 47 games. His 24 goals were tied for the team-lead and finished fourth among rookies in the ECHL, his 11 power play goals led all ECHL rookies, and his 39 points were 12th among first-year professionals in the League. In November, he was recognized as the Howie's Hockey Tape Rookie of the Month, leading all rookies with 7 goals, 9 assists, and 16 points in the month, earning a point in 11 of 15 games.

In addition to his on-ice success, Coulter was a mainstay in the Rapid City community, making frequent appearances at schools, and corporate and group partner locations. Additionally, Coulter was a regular participant in the "Badge Buddies" program, a partnership between the Rush and the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Department. For his efforts in the community, Coulter was selected by the Rush as the nominee for the ECHL's Community Service award. Additionally, Coulter earned the 2020 Blaine Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award", becoming the fifth recipient and the third consecutive rookie to earn the team's highest individual honor.

"It was an easy decision to come back. I truly enjoyed my time in Rapid City. The ownership of the team and the leadership of the front office made our whole organization feel like we were one big family. It was 'A+' the whole way through," Coulter said of his decision to return to the Rush. "Once I found my groove on the ice, everything else fell into place. We were so well coached, and I had such great line mates that I was able to see some great success personally, and with our team as well. The year went by so fast in my perspective, which meant I was having a ton of fun along the way.

"I truly loved being a part of the Rush community last year," Coulter continued. "Off the ice, we were in the community so much as a team that it kept me centered and focused throughout the year. Our fans are incredible, so to be able to connect with them made the year even more special in that respect. Next year, the goal is to finish what we started. We set a standard of excellence last season, and did things the right way on and off the ice. I'm coming back with the goal of winning, and continuing to make this a team that the fans are proud of every day."

"I couldn't be happier to have Tyler back in the fold for the 2020-21 season. It was a no-brainer to prioritize his re-signing this summer," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault explained. "Tyler brought a near unparalleled work ethic to our locker room last season, and because of that, was a driving force in helping re-shape the culture of what Rush hockey is. He's the complete package: on the ice, he was one of our three 20-goal scorers, and enjoyed a breakout season that led us to a lot of success as a team; off the ice, he selflessly gave his time and service to the Rapid City community and created lasting memories for our fans and partners. I was thrilled to award him the Blaine Jarvis 'Heart and Soul Award' for his efforts in every sense last season. I look forward to helping Tyler continue to develop as a professional, and will rely on him to be a major part of our offense and our organization in the 2020-21 season."

Originally from Brandon, Manitoba, Coulter came to the Rush after a full season in Sweden Division 1. His first professional experience came in the 2017-18 season as a member of the Jacksonville IceMen, where he notched his first career goal with 3 assists in 14 games before transitioning to play Canadian college hockey with the University of Calgary. Prior to the start of his professional career, Coulter played all five seasons of his WHL career with the Brandon Wheat Kings, compiling career totals of 76 goals, 100 assists, 176 points, and a +77 rating. In the 2015-16 season, he served as an Alternate Captain, and helped lead the Wheat Kings to the 2016 WHL Championship.

