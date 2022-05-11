Ullola and Salgado Blank Carolina in Fayetteville's First Shutout Win

Fayetteville, NC - Miguel Ullola and Bryant Salgado (W, 1-3) knifed through the Carolina Mudcats offense on Wednesday night at Segra stadium, holding the opponents to four hits and pitching the first shutout of the 2022 season in a 2-0 victory for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The game was completed in just 1 hour and 56 minutes, marking the fastest nine-inning game in franchise history.

Ullola endured through his longest outing of the season, working through singles in the first and second inning before setting down the Carolina side in order in the third. The 19-year-old right-hander tossed three scoreless frames, struck out one, and did not issue a walk.

Both Fayetteville runs crossed in the third inning against Mudcats starter Israel Puello (L, 2-4). Yeuris Ramirez led off the inning with a single into center field and was aggressive on the bases, stealing second and third base with Kenedy Corona at bat. Once Corona walked to put runners at the corners, Puello attempted to pick off towards first base and threw wildly, allowing Ramirez to score. Corona stole third base to force the infield in on the grass and Tyler Whitaker chopped a ball over shortstop for a 2-0 lead.

The two-run cushion is all the Woodpeckers needed once Salgado emerged from the bullpen in the fourth inning. Salgado struck out five hitters across a career-long six scoreless innings and retired the final eleven batters he faced to lock up the shutout victory. The outing was the longest relief appearance by a Fayetteville pitcher this season and earned Salgado his first winning decision.

The six-game series will continue on Thursday night at Segra Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm ET. RHP Christian Mejias is scheduled to start for Fayetteville in his 2022 debut and he will be opposed by RHP Alexander Cornielle.

