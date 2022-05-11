Carolina Blanked 2-0 in Series Tying Loss

May 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE - Fayetteville's Bryant Salgado struck out five over six relief innings, starter Miguel Ullola tossed three scoreless frames to begin the game, and outfielder Jay Whitaker went 1-for-4 with a RBI single as the Woodpeckers defeated the Carolina Mudcats 2-0 on Wednesday night at SEGRA Stadium.

The Woodpeckers (10-19) scored twice against Carolina (15-14) starter Israel Puello in the third en route to the series tying victory. Puello (2-4) gave up three hits and two runs, including one on a throwing error, in the game-deciding third. Puello, however, would only allow three hits in his start while going through the fifth with three walks and five strikeouts.

Edwin Jimenez followed Puello and held the Woodpeckers scoreless over the next three frames to finish the game. Jimenez also struck out four and walked one.

Ullola pitched around a hit in the first and a hit in the second while going three scoreless as Fayetteville's opener. Salgado (1-3) then took over for Ullola in the fourth and would go the rest of the way while striking out five and holding Carolina scoreless over six dominant innings.

Jesus Chirinos went 1-for-3 and stretched his hitting streak to seven consecutive games in the loss. Jackson Chourio was held without a hit and saw his five-game hitting streak end. It was also just the second time in Chourio's first eight games that he was held without a hit.

The loss dropped the Mudcats into a 1-1 series tie with the Woodpeckers in the six-game series.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Perez, CF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Quero, C (Carolina): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Chirinos, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Whitaker, CF (Fayetteville): 1-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Loperfido, J, 1B (Fayetteville): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Ramirez, Y, 3B (Fayetteville): 1-for-2, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Puello (L, 2-4) (Carolina): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO

Jimenez (Carolina): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Ullola (Fayetteville): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Salgado (W, 1-3) (Fayetteville): 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

SCORING:

Woodpeckers 3rd (Woodpeckers 2, Mudcats 0) -- Yeuris Ramirez singles up the middle. Yeuris Ramirez steals 2nd base. Yeuris Ramirez steals 3rd base. Kenedy Corona walks. Throwing error by Israel Puello on the pickoff attempt, Yeuris Ramirez scores. Freddy Guilamo strikes out swinging. Kenedy Corona steals 3rd base. Tyler Whitaker singles up the middle, Kenedy Corona scores; Tyler Whitaker out at 2nd on the throw, Hedbert Perez to Jheremy Vargas. Logan Cerny triples to right-center field. Leosdany Molina struck out looking.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

