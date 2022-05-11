Late Inning Rally

May 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Gavin Collyer on the bump tonight for the Wood Ducks, came into the game with a 5.14 ERA. Collyer started dealing by striking out the first batter and retiring the first three Lynchburg Hillcats batters of the night. The Hillcats started Franco Aleman on the mound, as the Woodies got things going early with a two out triple down the line by Marcus Smith. Maximo Acosta hit a backside single to drive Smith in. Galan was hit by a pitch, which made it runners on first and second. The Woodies get the running game going early with a double steal that ends up bringing Acosta across on a throwing error that went into left field. The Woodies were off to an early two run lead. Collyer allowed one hit in the top of the second but retired two batters looking on backdoor sliders.

Aleman returned to go three up three down as we moved into the third.

A leadoff double by Planchart gets things started for the Hillcats, before he is gunned down trying to advance on a wild pitch at third. A strikeout and a flyout to left ends the Hillcats turn at the plate. Marcus Smith with his second extra base hit with a double over the right fielder's head, as there are two out in the inning. Maximo Acosta walks to make it first and second again for the Woodies. Two runners left on base as Aleman strikes out Galan.

The backdoor is open for Collyer tonight as he threw the backdoor slider to retire the last out of the fourth, with Maximo Acosta covering some range on a ball hit up the middle, making another highlight reel play up the middle for the first out and a play on the run for the second. Aleman found his rhythm in the bottom of the fourth with two strikeouts and a flyout.

Collyer's night ended in the fifth with 4.1 innings pitched, three hits allowed and five strikeouts, after giving up an infield single, a walk and getting the first out via a popup.

Nick Lockhart came in from the Duck Blind but was quickly substituted for Damian Mendoza after Lockhart was taken out for not being put on the lineup card. The Hillcats scored two in the inning on a 3-6 fielder's choice and a wild pitch. Another run scores on a wild pitch and moves a runner up to second. The game is tied at two with both teams tied up with three hits a piece going into the bottom of the fifth. Reid Johnston, piggybacked for the Hillcats, relieved Aleman, who threw similarly with Collyer, going 4.0 with three hits and five strikeouts, as Johston retired the Woodies three in a row.

In the sixth, Frias hit a bloop single to center to lead off the inning. A walk put runners on first and second, as Mendoza struck out Tolentino for his first K of the night. An error by the shortstop on the flip for a fielder's choice at second, scores one from second, making it first and third Hillcats up 3-2. A passed ball got the runner to second, putting two in scoring position with one out. A double play lineout to third ends the inning.

Johnston shuts Woodies bats down again, heading into the seventh. Leury Tejada was brought in place of Mendoza, with Mendoza throwing 1.2 innings, giving up one run and one hit. Johnston continued to sling it, now up to nine Woodies batters retired in a row.

Frias led off for the third time tonight, hitting in the two hole, doubling. A batter walks after a strikeout and the runner on third moves up on a wild pitch, making it first and third. Another walk loads the bases for the Hillcats. A walk to Bartlett adds an RBI to his stats, making it 4-2. Richard Paz brought in two more with an RBI single, which made it 6-2 for the Hillcats. Michael Brewer relieved Tejada, throwing 1.1, giving up three runs on three hits, and struck out two to end the inning. Back to back singles by Ortiz and Osuan ended Johnston's streak of 9 batters out in a row, with the Woodies trying to mount a comeback here in the bottom of the eighth. A wild pitch with Marcus Smith up to bat moves both runners into scoring position. An RBI infield single scores Ortiz and moves Osuna up to third. Marcus Smith swipes second, putting two runners back in scoring position. A walk to Maximo Acosta loads the bases. A wild pitch scores Osuna from third, before Galan pops out to the catcher for the second out. An error by the shortstop extends the inning with Rodriguez reaching and scoring Smith from third. A pickoff error scores one more in the inning as the Woodies tie it up 6-6.

The game intensified in the ninth with Brewer shutting the Hillcats down with two strikeouts in the ninth. Elvis Jerez in for the Hillcats, replacing Johnston, who threw 4.0 innings, giving up four runs with five strikeouts. Paniagua reached on a walk, as Mateo came in to pinch run, Jose Acosta pinch hit and laid down a sac bunt to move Mateo to second. Mateo swipes third with two out. Cam Cauley in his debut as a Wood Duck, hit a ground ball to short that resulted in a walkoff error that scored Mateo from third and ended the game in a Woodies win 7-6.

The Wood Ducks (13-15) and Lynchburg Hillcats (13-14) continue their series tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11th, with the series in the Woodies favor 1-0, as the first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.