Mudcats Open Trip with 2-1 Victory in Extras

May 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE - Ryne Moore pitched through a career high seven innings, Christian Tripp tossed two scoreless innings, Eduardo Garcia broke a 1-1 tie with a RBI single in the eleventh, and Michele Vassalotti worked a scoreless tenth and eleventh as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2-1 in eleven innings on Tuesday night at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Mudcats (15-13) originally led 1-0 in the fourth after scoring an unearned run against Fayetteville (9-19) starter Alex Santos. The Woodpeckers quickly answered with a run off Moore in the fifth, but Carolina's starter went on to work around that lone run while turning in a career high seven full innings. Moore scattered three hits, walked one and struck out six in the victory.

With the game tied at 1-1 after Moore's departure, both Tripp and Vassalotti (5-0) would cruise through the next four innings while holding the Woodpeckers scoreless. Tripp struck out two and allowed one hit. Vassalotti then struck out three while holding Fayetteville without a hit or run to finish it.

Santos started for Fayetteville and finished with five strikeouts, one unearned allowed and three hits. Freylin Garcia followed and went on to total three strikeouts over four scoreless frames. Jacob Coats then finished it and took the loss after allowed Garcia's go-ahead single in the eleventh. Coats (1-1) also walked one and struck out three.

Jackson Chourio went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Chourio joined the Mudcats on May 3 and has already totaled six doubles and five multi-hit games in just seven games placed. He has also hit safely in five straight, with at least two hits in each of his last four games. He singled and scored in the fourth on a throwing error by Santos.

The victory gave the Mudcats a 1-0 lead over the Woodpeckers in the six-game road series.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Loperfido, J, 2B (Fayetteville): 2-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Orr, 3B (Fayetteville): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Chourio, CF (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Garcia, E, SS (Carolina): 1-for-5, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Moore (Carolina): 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO

Tripp (Carolina): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Vassalotti (W, 5-0) (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Santos (Fayetteville): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO

Garcia, F (Fayetteville): 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 1, Woodpeckers 0) -- Eduardo Garcia flies out to Logan Cerny. Jackson Chourio singles to deep shortstop. Jeferson Quero reaches on throwing error by Alex Santos II, Jackson Chourio scores; Jeferson Quero to 2nd. Wild pitch by Alex Santos II, Jeferson Quero to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos strikes out swinging. Jheremy Vargas flies out to Logan Cerny.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Woodpeckers 5th (Mudcats 1, Woodpeckers 1) -- Cody Orr singles through the hole at shortstop. Cody Orr steals 2nd base. Victor Mascai struck out looking. Kenedy Corona grounds out, Ryne Moore to Jesus Chirinos. Tyler Whitaker singles to right field, Cody Orr scores. Tyler Whitaker steals 2nd base. throwing error by Jeferson Quero. Logan Cerny strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 11th (Mudcats 2, Woodpeckers 1) -- Zack Raabe starts inning at 2nd base. Hedbert Perez grounds out, Joey Loperfido to Victor Mascai, Zack Raabe to 3rd. Hendry Mendez struck out looking. Eduardo Garcia singles to left field, Zack Raabe scores. Jackson Chourio hits a ground rule double to right-center field, Eduardo Garcia to 3rd. Jeferson Quero lines out to Logan Cerny.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.