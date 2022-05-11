Charleston Relief Pitching Downs Pelicans in 5-1 Loss

May 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The RiverDogs used just two pitchers in game two of the series

For the first time this season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped their third-straight game with a 5-1 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday night. As the Pelicans dropped the second game of the series, they also gave way to the RiverDogs to take a one-game lead in the Carolina League, South Division standings at 20-9. Myrtle Beach dropped to 19-10 with the loss.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.