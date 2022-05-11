Charleston Relief Pitching Downs Pelicans in 5-1 Loss
May 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The RiverDogs used just two pitchers in game two of the series
For the first time this season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped their third-straight game with a 5-1 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday night. As the Pelicans dropped the second game of the series, they also gave way to the RiverDogs to take a one-game lead in the Carolina League, South Division standings at 20-9. Myrtle Beach dropped to 19-10 with the loss.
